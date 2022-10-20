Cape Town Blitz will be drukking hard on the nommer of their senior batsmen to put their hands up when they face the Knights in the T20 Challenge on Thursday at 2.30pm in Potchefstroom. Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne and captain Tony de Zorzi will be the two men under the microscope today after their performances in the Cape team’s five-wicket defeat to Boland’s Rocks in their tournament opener on Monday night.

Batting first, Verreynne got out for 4 and De Zorzi for 15, as Province crumbled to 71/5, before a late rescue act from allrounder George Linde with 39. Coming up against a Knights team whose first match rained out, Blitz will have to be better in the batting department if they want to have a big say in the tournament. Their opponents, too, suffered from a soft top order, with lightning saving them at 21/3 in their pursuit of the Warriors’ 134/9 after Gihahn Cloete (0), Raynard van Tonder (6) and Pite Biljoen (7) failed.

