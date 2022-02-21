Western Province Blitz finally tasted defeat in the T20 Challenge, but not before they booked their place in the semifinals on a double-header weekend for captain Wayne Parnell’s manne.

WP got their two straight days of action at St George's Park with a six-wicket victory over the Knights.

After winning the toss and sending the bottom side into bat, WP restricted the Free State team to 126/8.

But after the early blow of losing big-hitting opener Richard Levi (2), Jonathan Bird (43 off 35 balls) and Tony de Zorzi (41 off 27) set the win up for the Blitz inside 16 overs to secure a table-topping bonus point.

With a playoff spot in the bag, they took on their closest rivals the Titans on Saturday and were ultimately disappointed as the Pretoria side won by seven wickets with just three balls left.

After being sent into bat, they recovered from 12/2 to 97/3 when Tony de Zorzi’s 38-ball knock ended on 45.

Dane Vilas saw the total to 140/5 with his unbeaten 60.

But although the contest went down to the last over, the Titans were never under any pressure during the run chase.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Theunis de Bruyn laid the platform with 43 and 37 respectively that nullified the threat the impressive WP new-ball bowlers Beuran Hendricks and Wayne Parnell posed.

It was then left to young Dewald Brevis (26) to entertain before Heinrich Klaasen (33 not out) took the Titans home with three balls to spare.

[email protected]