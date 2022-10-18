Local bragging rights will be up for grabs when Western Province Blitz and Boland’s Rocks lock horns in their T20 Challenge opener on Tuesday at 6pm. In what is a repeat of last year’s semifinal in this tournament, the Capetonians will have an appeltjie to skil with coach JP Duminy’s manne, who beat them by seven wickets on the day and then also went on to klap the Titans in the final to lift the trophy.

Coach Salieg Nackerdien and his Blitz will know that they have their work cut out for them, with the Rocks squad featuring last season’s top-scorer Pieter Malan and his equally gevaarlike broer Janneman. Pieter scored 368 runs at an average of 46 last season, while Janneman added 202 runs in nine innings at 22 runs per innings. THREATENING: Beuran Hendricks Blitz, meanwhile, will count on the likes of captain Tony de Zorzi and Kyle Verreynne to get them runs.