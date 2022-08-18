They say a skill learned can never be forgotten, like riding a bicycle, and Lansdowne pensioner Glenda Pieters proved it when she won gold at an international fencing tournament in the UK. While representing Mzansi at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London, Glenda finished top of her age group at the event to win her first international medal at the age of 61.

Speaking from London on Wednesday, the veteran told the Daily Voice: “I started fencing when I was about 12 while still living in Athlone and I competed internationally until about 20 years ago when I stopped to raise a family and to pursue my teaching career. “Then about eight years ago, I started coaching at a school in Newlands while I started competing as well until I qualified for the trip to London. “ EN GARDE: Glenda at a tournament match The fencing event – which is separate from the Commonwealth Games – consists of Commonwealth nations competing against one another in round-robin matches.

“I competed against people from different age groups and I finished ninth overall but I was the top-ranked person over the age of 60 and was awarded the gold medal in my age category,” says a proud Glenda. The ouma of two says she was amazed at how it all came back to her when she picked up the foil (fencing sword). “It really felt like I never stopped but I felt it in my knees afterwards,” joked Glenda, who was a teacher at Sunnyside Primary.

“During my time as a teacher, I started coaching youngsters and many of them have gone on to compete internationally and even gained scholarships overseas. “Following the games in London, I want to come home and start teaching more youngsters about fencing because it is a good mental and physical sport that can really help them.” Glenda Peters won gold at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in London. Picture supplied Patrick Collings, chairperson of Fencing Western Cape, said Glenda is the oldest member on the South African team and is a true inspiration to her teammates.