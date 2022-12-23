A black Italian rugby player accused his teammates of racism after they gave him a “rotten banana” during a Secret Santa anonymous gift exchange. Cherif Traore wrote on Instagram that he received the unwanted present, inside a rubbish bag, during a Christmas dinner with fellow Benetton Treviso players.

The 28-year-old prop writes: “Apart from finding it an offensive gesture, what hurt me the most was to see that most of my teammates who were present were laughing. As if it was all normal. “I haven’t slept all night.” Traore was born in Guinea but has lived in Italy since the age of seven and adds that he normally does not react to “racist jokes” in order not to make enemies.