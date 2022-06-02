In a bold step to fast-track the development of South Africa’s elite black rugby coaches and drive transformation, SA Rugby has been actively presenting its custom-made programme to equip outstanding emerging coaches with the skills to ply their trade at provincial and international level.
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber presented the most recent masterclass last week in the latest series of sessions of the course that have been presented to the participants in the past few months.
✅ SA Rugby has been presenting its custom-made programme to equip outstanding emerging coaches with the skills to ply their trade at provincial and international level - more here: https://t.co/bhpz6Yser5 pic.twitter.com/uF0jKN7xAT— Springboks (@Springboks) June 1, 2022
Saru president Mark Alexander says: “This programme marks a big step for SA Rugby to fast-track the development of our top up-and-coming black coaches and to achieve our coaching transformation goals.
“Our vision with this custom-made SA Rugby programme has been to bolster the standing of these coaches within the high-performance structures throughout the country with an eye on equipping them to coach at provincial and international level.”