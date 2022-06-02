In a bold step to fast-track the development of South Africa’s elite black rugby coaches and drive transformation, SA Rugby has been actively presenting its custom-made programme to equip outstanding emerging coaches with the skills to ply their trade at provincial and international level.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber presented the most recent masterclass last week in the latest series of sessions of the course that have been presented to the participants in the past few months.