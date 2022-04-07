Stormers coach John Dobson has made four changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s north-south derby against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni returns to the starting XV, after shaking off a soft-tissue injury which kept him sidelined for the last two weeks.

Ntubeni takes the place of Chad Solomon, and will be propped up by Neethling Fouche, who comes in for Frans Malherbe.

The latter will play off the bench, where he will sit next to fit-again fullback Warrick Gelant.

ON THE BENCH: Warrick Gelant

In the only other change up front, veteran fetcher Deon Fourie comes in to wear the No.6 jumper, while Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies takes back his No.9 jersey in place of Paul de Wet.

Explaining the decision to play Gelant off the bench, Dobson says: “It’s largely medical he’s got a sore thumb, he recovered, but we have to mitigate the risk. We have a big run-in [to the end of the season] and we’re squeezing him a little bit.”

Of Malherbe joining him in what looks like a gevaarlike “Bomb Squad”, Dobson adds: “We gave Frans [Malherbe] two starts to manage his comeback from injury. Neethling was outstanding the whole tournament and there’s also a tactical element. Any bench would like to have Frans Malherbe coming on with 25-30 minutes to go.”

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Adre Smith, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 Paul de Wet, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Warrick Gelant.

