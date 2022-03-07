Graeme Smith and Cricket South Africa (CSA) will today begin arbitration after “tentative findings” of racial discrimination made by the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report.

The SJN last year heard testimony that then-Proteas captain Smith, AB de Villiers and current Proteas coach Mark Boucher had “engaged in conduct that was prejudicial and discriminatory on the basis of race”.

The arbitration will take place before advocates Ngwako Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop. Both CSA and Smith, who will leave his Director of Cricket post at the end of March, will be legally represented and the findings will be made public.

CSA chairman Lawson Naidoo says: “The use of formal arbitration proceedings to deal with these issues is in keeping with CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality.”

[email protected]