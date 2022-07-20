Smith, whose contract as Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket ran out in March, will oversee all aspects - both cricketing and non-cricketing.

The league has incorporated satellite broadcaster, SuperSport, one of its major shareholders.

Among Smith’s first orders of business will be to develop the brand and confirm the participating franchises for the annual tournament, with the inaugural event scheduled to take place in January and February 2023.

Graeme Smith is going to be the overall head of South Africa's new T20 league 🙇‍♂️



🔗 https://t.co/l79kIaIshw pic.twitter.com/YlnbOFXiFy — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 20, 2022

Reports from India, though, have indicated all six franchises that went under the hammer have been acquired by Indian Premier League owners. England’s South African-born batter Kevin Pietersen was also in contention to acquire a new franchise, but could not match the bidding price of the IPL owners.