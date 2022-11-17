World Cup dark horse Belgium is one of a number of nations looking to lift the trophy for the first time in Qatar. While holders France, past winners Brazil, Argentina, Spain and England are tipped among the favourites, former champions Germany and Uruguay aren’t considered genuine contenders, with Italy not even qualifying.

That has given Belgium captain Eden Hazard hope that he and teammates Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois can spring a surprise after falling in the final four in Russia 2018. While Hazard has struggled for game time at Real Madrid, he is out to remind almal of his match-winning quality and fire his second-ranked to glory. He says: “I haven’t played for a long time, so I’m more eager than before to show that I can still play and show that they can still count on their captain.

“It might be this great generation to win something, so we will give it our all.” Having won the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League, Portugal veterans Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Pepe have their eyes on the biggest prize, with the nation only ever going as far as the semifinals. Defensive rock Ruben Dias believes the old guard want to go out with a bang.

On a mission: Portugal defender Ruben Dias He says of the trio’s possible swansong: “The World Cup obviously gives you that extra motivation, but if there’s one good reason why you might be even more pumped up, then it’s that.” Three-time finalists Netherlands are also out to make their stemme dik, with defender Matthijs de Ligt, warning: “I think we are a dangerous outsider. France, Argentina and Brazil are the favourites for me.” Dangerous: Oranje’s De Ligt Losing 2018 finalists Croatia will want to repeat their Russian heroics, with coach Zlatko Dalic depending on veteran Luka Modric and younger stars like defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Luka Sucic.