Karim Benzema warned that Real Madrid are “still alive” after stunning Paris St Germain with a late hattrick to fire the 13-time champions into the Champions League quarterfinals.

With PSG cruising at 2-0 up on aggregate after Kylian Mbappe's 39th-minute strike at the Bernabeu, Benzema turned the tide with 30 minutes to play.

He pressured goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into coughing the ball up to Vinicius Junior, who set up the Frenchman for the first of his 17-minute rampage.

Benzema levelled the tie after being played in by Luka Modric in the 76th minute and he finished off PSG with a team move straight from the kickoff.

Benzema says: “Real Madrid is alive and we showed how we can win against anyone.

“The comeback came due to a matter of mental strength.

I’m really honoured to be part of this legendary club, and now we move forward.”

Real were joined in the last eight by Manchester City, who progressed with a 5-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon following a goalless draw at the Eithad.

