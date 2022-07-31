The news that Benni McCarthy had officially joined Manchester United was confirmed on Saturday night.
McCarthy will join Erik ten Hag’s back room staff at the Red Devils as a first team coach.
Earlier in the day Twitter went into a frenzy when well-known sports broadcaster Robert Marawa tweeted McCarthy would be joining the club he support all his life.
"I support Man United and always wanted to play for them," he once said. "I loved players like Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs."
Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022
Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC
The former Bafana Bafana striker will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning at the Red Devils.
McCarthy famously knocked United in the 2004 Champions League semi-final when he scored two goals during his time by a Porto coached by Jose Mourinho at the time.
🇿🇦 Benni McCarthy sees off Manchester United #OTD in 2004! 🔥🐲#UCL | @FCPorto pic.twitter.com/KqS3o44o4k— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2021
That team went on to win the title making McCarthy the only South African to lift the Uefa Champions League.
He was one of the country’s greatest exports to the Premier League where he played for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham.
IOL Sport