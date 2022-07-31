McCarthy will join Erik ten Hag’s back room staff at the Red Devils as a first team coach.

The news that Benni McCarthy had officially joined Manchester United was confirmed on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day Twitter went into a frenzy when well-known sports broadcaster Robert Marawa tweeted McCarthy would be joining the club he support all his life.

"I support Man United and always wanted to play for them," he once said. "I loved players like Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs."

Welcoming a new face to our coaching team...



Great to have you on board, @BenniMcCarthy17 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022

The former Bafana Bafana striker will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning at the Red Devils.