Benni McCarthy is honoured to be linked to big PSL jobs at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but he wants to coach in Europe. The Cape footballing legend is without a club after being sacked by AmaZulu in March and is open to a return to Mzansi.

Chiefs are yet to appoint a permanent coach after firing Stuart Baxter last month, while former club Pirates turned to Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids as co-coaches at the start of the season. McCarthy, however, insists that while being talked about is all good, actually taking the reins is another story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benni McCarthy (@bennimac17) In an interview with the SABC, he says: “Listen for me… I’m quite honoured my name gets linked because that shows that irrespective of me being released from Cape Town City, irrespective of me being released from AmaZulu, people within the football fraternity… they know a brilliant coach when they see one.