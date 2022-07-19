Stokes, 31, tweeted the news on Monday, writing: “I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham.

England allrounder Ben Stokes on Monday shocked the cricketing world by announcing that today’s ODI against South Africa in Durham at 2pm will be his laaste in the 50-over format.

“I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 percent of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now.”