Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf in place of Richie Mo’unga and his brother Scott at blindside flanker for the All Blacks in the first of three July Tests against Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday at 9.05am.

Hulking winger Leicester Fainga'anuku has been handed a Test debut in a backline depleted by an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp, while looseforward Pita Gus Sowakula could win his first cap off the bench at the age of 27.