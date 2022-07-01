Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf in place of Richie Mo’unga and his brother Scott at blindside flanker for the All Blacks in the first of three July Tests against Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday at 9.05am.
Hulking winger Leicester Fainga'anuku has been handed a Test debut in a backline depleted by an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp, while looseforward Pita Gus Sowakula could win his first cap off the bench at the age of 27.
Mou'nga, who was named on the bench, missed training this week through illness and so twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett gets his chance to stake his claim on the No.10 shirt.
A third Barrett brother, Jordie, will start at fullback.
New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday 9.05am
All Blacks: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Reiko Ioane, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower.
Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Pita Gus Sowakula, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Braydon Ennor
Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter.
Replacements: 16 Dave Heffernan, 17 Finlay Bealham, 18 Cian Healy, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Bundee Aki.