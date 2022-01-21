Saturday’s north-south United Rugby Championship derby between the Stormers and the Bulls just got a little more intense with the Blue Bulls bullying Western Province 40-21 in the Currie Cup on Wednesday night.

So much was the Loftus Versfeld outfit’s dominance at Cape Town Stadium that they led 40-0 before the 66th minute when WP got their first points.

Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani said earlier in the week that they don’t feel dominated by the Bulls over the past few seasons, but the Pretoria union’s team certainly answered his statement with their performance on the field on Wednesday.

Kicking off with the hele se sterre in their team, with URC players Morne Steyn, Bismarck du Plessis and Marcell Coetzee among others in the starting XV, they indeed bullied a WP team that played without any real big names.

HUGE TASK: Boss John Dobson

WP coach Jerome Paarwater said after the match that the Bulls have the right to pick whoever they want.

On Saturday, though, it shouldn’t be such a mismatch when coach John Dobson’s franchise team steps out to restore some of the union’s pride.

With his Springboks back - bar Frans Malherbe - the Stormers should have a strong enough lineup to compete well against Jake White’s men.

Both teams will be honger for some log points after only one win apiece in the European competition to date.

The Stormers are 13th on the 16-team log after five matches, with the Bulls, who have a game in hand on the Cape rivals, down in 15th.

Dobson will name his team for the 5.05pm match today.

In the only other URC match of the weekend, the Lions host the Sharks at Ellis Park at 3pm.

