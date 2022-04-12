Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has told his teammates that tonight’s Champions League second leg against Villarreal is “tailor-made” for them.

The Germans go into the clash at the Allianz Arena needing to overturn their 1-0 defeat last week.

And Neuer is convinced they can do it, saying: “It’s a game that’s tailor-made for us.

“We want to use that to turn it around and progress to the semifinals.

“It will take bringing our power onto the pitch. We have to put them under pressure and create big chances.”

Top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski adds: “If we play quicker, we’ll get the openings. It’s down to us.”

Villarreal boss Unai Emery rested his big players for the showdown, preferring to play a second-string in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

He says: “The Champions League is giving us a lot, but it’s also demanding a lot.”

