Stellenbosch will be looking to heap more misery on Kaizer Chiefs when they meet in tomorrow’s 5pm PSL clash.

Chiefs are in disarray after sacking coach Stuart Baxter after just three wins since the turn of the year and a first-round Nedbank Cup exit.

With no hope of ending a seven-year wait for silverware after reaching last year’s Champions League final, Chiefs have pulled the trigger.

Du Preez ⚡ takes his shots! We hope you do too and get to see us live!



🏟 Danie Craven Stadium

🆚 @KaizerChiefs

🗓 23/04/2022

✅ Valid Ticket

✅ Vaccination Certificate

✅ Identity Document

🎟 Available @webticketsSA or at any #PickNPay#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/IurCSNyo7e — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 21, 2022

A victory in their historic maiden match in front of their home fans at the Danie Craven Stadium will move sixth-placed Stellies level on 39 points with Chiefs and put them right back in the hunt for Caf competition.

And coach Steve Barker says: “We’ve already beaten Chiefs this season and it would be great if we could complete the double over them.

“We’ve remained in the top four, top six picture for the majority of the season and now it’s our duty to finish the final five games of the season on a high and it starts with this upcoming match against Chiefs and maybe from there we can start dreaming of competing for a CAF position.

Weekend PSL fixtures

Tomorrow: G. Arrows v Sekhukhune, TS Galaxy v Maritzburg (both 3pm), Marumo Gallants v SuperSport (7.30pm)

Sunday: Swallows v Baroka, Royal AM v AmaZulu (both 3pm).

