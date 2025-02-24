The two unbeaten giants lock horns in a mouthwatering Group B match that will go a long way in determining who will go through to the semifinals.

The two top teams in each group advance, with SA currently in pole position after klapping Afghanistan in their first match, while the Aussies made klein skooltjie of England.

Entering the match on the back of having beaten the men from Down Under in four of their five previous matches, Bavuma says: “Yeah, we’re quite bullish about our chances. I think - as much as in the Tri Series [against New Zealand and Pakistan], we didn’t have all our guys, it still was an opportunity for us to get whatever intel that we can on the conditions, share that information with all the other guys who came in.

“Fortunately, the guys who came in, they’ve come in on the back of some good cricket back home. Confidence is good. But yeah, we’re quite optimistic about our chances and how far we can go in this competition.”