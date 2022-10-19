All eyes will be on Proteas captain Temba Bavuma when he takes the field for the team’s final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.
Struggling for form, Bavuma has been down and out of late and also missed the last two ODI matches against India because of illness.
But the skipper has worked his way back to full fitness ahead of today’s 10am encounter in Australia and would like nothing more than a big improvement on his last five T20I scores of 8, 8*, 0, 0 and 3.
A big knock by the skipper will be just the confidence booster the team needs ahead of Monday’s first Super 12 match of the tournament.
Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are in "good spirits" ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. https://t.co/migmJeYGTy— SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) October 18, 2022
The Proteas will face the winner of Group B qualifiers in their first Group 2 match.
As it stands, Scotland, who face third-placed Ireland today, are in pole position after one match, with second-placed Zimbabwe locking horns with West Indies. The top two will advance to the finals stage.
Meanwhile, Netherlands took control of Group A’s qualifying group yesterday, winning their second match by beating second-placed Namibia by five wickets.
Sri Lanka also won their first match when they klapped UAE by 79 runs.