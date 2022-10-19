All eyes will be on Proteas captain Temba Bavuma when he takes the field for the team’s final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Struggling for form, Bavuma has been down and out of late and also missed the last two ODI matches against India because of illness.

But the skipper has worked his way back to full fitness ahead of today’s 10am encounter in Australia and would like nothing more than a big improvement on his last five T20I scores of 8, 8*, 0, 0 and 3. A big knock by the skipper will be just the confidence booster the team needs ahead of Monday’s first Super 12 match of the tournament. Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are in "good spirits" ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. https://t.co/migmJeYGTy — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) October 18, 2022 The Proteas will face the winner of Group B qualifiers in their first Group 2 match.