Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma says leading the country’s cricket team has been challenging because of all the outside noise.

On the field, the Proteas look to have found their feet with the recent 2-1 Test and 3-0 ODI series wins over India.

But once again, the series was marred by off-field controversy - this time Cricket South Africa announcing that they have charged coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct on the eve of the second ODI match in Paarl.

With Boucher singled out by Paul Adams as one of the players who sang “Brown Sh!t in the Ring” aimed at the former Proteas spinner at fines meetings back in the 90s, the coach will this week face the allegations of racism.

FACING THE AXE :Mark Boucher

When asked about his experience captaining the side Bavuma, whose team wrapped up the ODI series on Sunday with a four-run victory, says: “The biggest thing is trying to keep cricket the main focus among the guys.

“I hate to bring this up, but it’s been a challenging period for the team, the players, particular members of management and there’s been a lot of scrutiny surrounding the team and the organization.

“So to manage the conversations that happen within the change room and ensure our energy is 100 percent towards performing has been the biggest challenge. It’s been a big responsibility, but it’s also been a bit of privilege - not an easy one leading a South African national team.”

On the field, the Proteas are blooming.

Asked what pleases him most of their performances, Boucher says of his team: “The progression of the team - the stuff happens on the field and also off the field [within the team].

“To have that environment now, which to me is good, and it’s showing in the results as well. I think the change room is a happy change room, always makes it a lot easier.

“Been really proud of the guys the way they’ve been handling themselves on and off the field.”

The Proteas next travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series next month.

