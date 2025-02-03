BY DEAN CLOETE MI CAPE Town will rely on their aggressive batters and coach Robin Peterson’s insider knowledge opf St George’s Park in Tuesday’s SA20 Qualifier against Paarl Royals.

The two Kaapse spanne go head top head for a place in the final after finishing in first (MI) and second place (Royals) respectively on the standings. The winner of the 5.30pm Cape derby will book a spot in Saturday’s final at the Wanderers. It won’t be tickets for the loser either, as they will get a second bite at the cherry when they face the winner of Tuesday’s playoff match between the teams that finished third (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) and fourth (Joburg Super Kings) on Thursday.

IS CLUED UP: Coach Robin Peterson Peterson doesn’t want to play an extra match and wants to finish the job in his hometown on Tuesday, saying: “Hopefully my local knowledge of St Georges Park may give us the edge, but we’ve still got to play well. “We’re up against a formidable opponent in Paarl Royals - they also seem to have a good team spirit and something good going in their environment. “It will be a tough game, but the guys are chomping at the bit and looking forward to the week ahead.”