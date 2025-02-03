BY DEAN CLOETE
MI CAPE Town will rely on their aggressive batters and coach Robin Peterson’s insider knowledge opf St George’s Park in Tuesday’s SA20 Qualifier against Paarl Royals.
The two Kaapse spanne go head top head for a place in the final after finishing in first (MI) and second place (Royals) respectively on the standings.
The winner of the 5.30pm Cape derby will book a spot in Saturday’s final at the Wanderers.
It won’t be tickets for the loser either, as they will get a second bite at the cherry when they face the winner of Tuesday’s playoff match between the teams that finished third (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) and fourth (Joburg Super Kings) on Thursday.
Peterson doesn’t want to play an extra match and wants to finish the job in his hometown on Tuesday, saying: “Hopefully my local knowledge of St Georges Park may give us the edge, but we’ve still got to play well.
“We’re up against a formidable opponent in Paarl Royals - they also seem to have a good team spirit and something good going in their environment.
“It will be a tough game, but the guys are chomping at the bit and looking forward to the week ahead.”
His batters, led by the tournament’s top scorer in the round robin matches Rassie van der Dussen, have been aggressive in the tournament to date and while Peterson says things could change in the playoffs he encourages them to stiek uit wild.
Peterson adds: “It will be different in the playoffs, sometimes you have to be a bit more pragmatic.
“But the DNA of this team is to be attacking and they should never leave that.”