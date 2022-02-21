After being crushed inside two and half days by New Zealand in the first Test, the Proteas will be using their extra two days off to rebuild their confidence.

Having totalled just 216 runs in their two innings at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, South Africa fell to a innings-and-276-run defeat - a second-worst in the nation’s history.

Following their lowest total in 80 years - 95 all out on Thursday’s first morning - captain Dean Elgar’s manne were then mowed down for 111.

And SA’s batting coach Justin Salmon is determined to get to the bottom of the problem in order to turn things around and fight back in the second Test, starting on Friday morning.

He says: “Everybody is very disappointing, but we have two days off for the guys to do a little self-reflection. And us as coaches will do the same.

“And then hopefully we come back with good energies and a good attitude to come back and turn things around.

“We can’t look for excuses. We just didn’t pitch up and we weren’t good enough.

“We can use these two days to our advantage and come back fresh and raring to go.”

While the defeat is sure to cut deep, Salmon is keen to remind his batters that they were down and out after their first Test against India before turning the series around to win 2-1.

He adds: “It is only one Test match. We’ve come off a good few months, so we need to reference that as much as we can.

“We had three bad days and it doesn’t mean we’re a bad team all of a sudden.”

The Proteas were also without their ace against India - Keegan Petersen.

It meant a reshuffle in the batting order, with debutant Sarel Erwee failing to make an impact at the top of the order, with 10 and a duck in his first two innings.

Aiden Markram continued his swak form, totaling 17 as he followed on from a top score of 31 in his six knocks against India.

They aren’t the only failures though and the hele team will have to ruk themselves reg before the weekend.

