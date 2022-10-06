Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker believes his manne are ready for the big occasion when they face Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium this weekend. Barker’s Maroons got the shot of confidence they needed ahead of the glamour clash with a 3-0 Tuesday-night PSL win over Maritzburg United at the Danie Craven Stadium.

3 points in the bag! 👊#SFC 3️⃣-0️⃣ #MUFC#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #DSTVPrem #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/93LGe9yDhA — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 4, 2022 Stellies were in charge from the off, before their pressure on their visitors paid off as Thabo Moloisane put the ball into his own net after 24 minutes. After the break, Stellies hit their stride with Antonio van Wyk doubling the lead with a 58th minute strike. Van Wyk then turned provider as he teed up Sinethemba Mngomezulu to sweep home a third seven minutes later to clinch the three points to take their total to 13 after nine games.