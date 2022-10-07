Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker on Thursday signed a new deal with the club and will be hoping new star Sinethemba Mngomezulu will fire his Maroons to a celebratory PSL win over Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce that Steve Barker has signed a new contract with the club keeping him committed to SFC until 2026.



Barked Inked ✍️ ’26

The SB era continues…#StellenboschFC#ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/GjHJcwemZs — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 6, 2022

With the big 3.30pm clash moved to the Mother City after crowd problems when Amakhosi won their August MTN8 quarterfinals on penalties at the Danie Craven Stadium, Barker is hoping his Maroons get revenge at the 2010 World Cup venue.