Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker on Thursday signed a new deal with the club and will be hoping new star Sinethemba Mngomezulu will fire his Maroons to a celebratory PSL win over Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce that Steve Barker has signed a new contract with the club keeping him committed to SFC until 2026.— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 6, 2022
With the big 3.30pm clash moved to the Mother City after crowd problems when Amakhosi won their August MTN8 quarterfinals on penalties at the Danie Craven Stadium, Barker is hoping his Maroons get revenge at the 2010 World Cup venue.
Tied down until 2026, the boss says: “Hopefully the crowd come out in the numbers and we can put on a show.”
With former top goalscorer Ashley du Preez returning to face the Maroons again, Barker is backing new arrival Mngomezulu to score for the fourth game in a row.
Having joined as a free agent after being discarded by TS Galaxy, the 23-year-old tank-like striker has been a menace for opposition defences.
Barker adds: “In and around the box, he is really smart and has good power in both legs. To score three goals in three matches isn’t easy.”