Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her Women’s World Cup squad is still getting to grips with the time difference in New Zealand. Gearing up for Saturday’s pre-tournament friendly against Costa Rica, it has been a challenge for the African champions since arriving at their base camp outside of the capital Wellington in two groups last week.

With South Africa opening their World Cup proper against Group G rivals Sweden on July 23, Ellis reckons they will have to get used to the wet weather too. 1️⃣8️⃣ days to go the @FIFAWWC 🏆⚽️

2️⃣1️⃣ days to go until the African Champions play their opening match!!



🇿🇦💚💛#LiveTheImpossible #RoadToTheFIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/oy5OaAKjaP — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 3, 2023 She tells Safa media: “We’ve had to move fields because of the amount of rain. “But everyone is looking enthusiastic, with everyone back in training.