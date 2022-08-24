"Banyana Banyana pledge of R5.8m following the team’s recent 2022 Wafcon victory is now increased to R15m," he confirmed on his social media account.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has increased Banyana Banyana’s prize money for winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to R15-million.

"As big supporters of women's sport, my Department is proud of its support not only to Banyana Banyana and the Proteas Netball team. In fact, the Department’s contribution to big sports like cricket and rugby, is specifically ring fenced for women.

"The significance of Banyana Banyana’s Wafcon win means that they will be representing not only this country but also the continent, in next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup."

The South African Football Association (Safa) earlier this month confirmed that they had paid Banyana Banyana's bonus for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco last month.