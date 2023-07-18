Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini warned her teammates to make elke kans count at the upcoming Women’s World Cup, as South Africa target a maiden win at the tournament. Dlamini was in goal for two of SA’s three winless matches in their debut World Cup campaign at the 2019 edition.

But ahead of Sunday’s Group G opener in Australia and New Zealand, Dlamini is desperate for a taste of victory. The 30-year-old tells Fifa.com: “Every chance that we create needs to be in the back of the net. “We need to play more compact and not lose discipline on the field of play.