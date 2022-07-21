Banyana Banyana qualified for their sixth Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final on Monday evening, and if they are to overcome host Morocco in the decider, the payday will be huge.
If the South African women's football team are to claim their first ever Wafcon title, they could be looking at a payday worth approximately R17.5 million.
Earlier this year CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced that the winner of this year’s edition will pocket $500,000 (just over R8.5 million) — a 150 percent increase of $300,000 compared to the previous $200,000 of the last tournament.
The #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 finalists are decided! 🤩#EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/tTkgkKtx32— #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 19, 2022
Banyana Banyana were also offered a substantial incentive on their departure for the tournament at the beginning of the month.
South African Football Association (Safa) chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo disclosed that R9.2 million had been set aside as part of the team’s incentives.
Keep going, you’re almost there! 👸#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame | #TeamSouthAfrica https://t.co/tEUlJV61c4— #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 20, 2022