After wiping the floor with Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup Group 2 clash in Sydney on Thursday, the Proteas are now gearing up for the big one against India in Perth on Sunday at 1pm. Both South Africa and India fired gevaarlike warning shots on Thursday, with the Proteas beating Bangladesh by 104 runs in Sydney, before India beat Netherlands by 56 runs at the same venue.

Rilee Rossouw was the star of the show for the Proteas, scoring his second century in as many matches with a knock of 109 off just 56 balls. In his last T20I match before the tournament had started, Rossouw klapped an unbeaten 100 against Sunday’s opponents. With captain and fellow opener Temba Bavuma, who opted to bat after winning the toss, again failing with a score of two, Rossouw shared a 168-run second-wicket partnership with Quinton de Kock (63 off 38) as the Proteas posted 205/5. Their bowlers then stieked uit wild too, with Anrich Nortje taking a career-best 4/10 and Tabraiz Shamsi bagging 3/20 as they bowled out Bangladesh for just 101.

Man of the Match Rossouw says of his knock: “I’m a very passionate man. And getting across the line, it meant a lot to me... “Just to play with South Africa again, it’s been amazing.” The Proteas will be banking on Rossouw’s passion again on Sunday, against a team who scored 179/2 (Rohit Sharma 53, Virat Kohli 62*and Suryakumar Yadav 51*) against Netherlands, who they then restricted to just 123/9 in their 20 overs.