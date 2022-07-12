With champions South Africa kicking off their campaign at the quarterfinal stage, after their bye over the group stages, game time is at a premium.

Bafana Bafana hopeful Selaelo Rasebotja is honger to impress coach Helman Mkhalele ahead of their Cosafa Cup title defence.

And SuperSport attacking midfielder Rasebotja is fighting hard to win a maiden cap when Bafana take on neighbours Mozambique at Durban’s Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old tells Safa’s media team: “I am a man of faith and I believe everything you want to achieve you have to first see it in your mind having attained it first.

“If you do not have that kind of self belief, then everything won’t fall into place because your energy, work ethic and determination will be affected because you don’t want it that bad enough.”