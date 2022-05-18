Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has called on current boss Hugo Broos to ask South Africa’s Afcon 1996 winners for advice on how to win the tournament. After 1996 hero Doctor Khumalo slammed Safa chiefs for not tapping into the experience of the likes of him and Lucas Radebe, Barker reckons it can only help Bafana if they do.

In the wake of Broos naming a 37-man preliminary squad for next month’s Afcon qualifiers against Morocco and Zimbabwe, Barker says the class of 1996 have lots to offer. Preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for 2023 Afcon qualifiers https://t.co/VD7dfB4Sw5 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 16, 2022 He tells Kickoff: “There’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t get Doctor and those types of players involved at that level. "They should be entertained, they should be sharing how they did it, I think Hugo Broos should entertain them more than anybody else.”

