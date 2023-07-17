Bafana Bafana secured Cosafa Cup bronze with a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Malawi in Durban on Sunday night.
After wayward finishing in a goalless draw after the regulation 90 minutes, South Africa coach Morena Ramoreboli and goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela had the crossbar to thank for the Flames’ missed effort, allowing Rowan Human to score the winning spotkick.
Despite the lack of goals, there was plenty of goalmouth action in a thrill-a-minute clash, with SA hitting the target eight times to seven.
Mzimela was in top form to deny Malawi with two big saves in the first half, but seeing his teammates waste kanse at the other end.
SA hitman Tshegofatso Mabasa should have done better in the 23rd minute when he committed the goalkeeper, but failed to find a way past from pointblank range.
In the 31st, Human tried to find the near post from a narrow angle, but his powerful shot was too close to the keeper.
After the break, Mzimela came to SA’s rescue again, saving a vicious 51st-minute strike. But once again at the other end three minutes later, unmarked Iqraam Rayners hit the upright after making the wrong contact with a cross at the back post.
Despite winger Shaune Mogaila and attacking leftback Lyle Lakay’s introduction in the final 30 minutes, Bafana lacked clear ideas to score.
Sunday night, Lesotho took on Zambia in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.