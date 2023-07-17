After wayward finishing in a goalless draw after the regulation 90 minutes, South Africa coach Morena Ramoreboli and goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela had the crossbar to thank for the Flames’ missed effort, allowing Rowan Human to score the winning spotkick.

Bafana Bafana secured Cosafa Cup bronze with a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Malawi in Durban on Sunday night.

Despite the lack of goals, there was plenty of goalmouth action in a thrill-a-minute clash, with SA hitting the target eight times to seven.

Mzimela was in top form to deny Malawi with two big saves in the first half, but seeing his teammates waste kanse at the other end.

SA hitman Tshegofatso Mabasa should have done better in the 23rd minute when he committed the goalkeeper, but failed to find a way past from pointblank range.