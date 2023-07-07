Die ding gaan ruk when Bafana Bafana tackle neighbours Botswana in Saturday’s 3pm Cosafa Cup Group A clash in Durban. After his side’s 1-0 win over eSwatini on Wednesday put them top of of the pool, Botswana coach Mogomotsi Mpote has ’n appeltjie to skil with South Africa, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia later on same day.

Mpote is dik of SA coaches taking them for a nul, following Bafana head coach Hugo Broos' comments after last month's 2-1 over Morocco, saying: "You must play against good opponents. With all respect, but don't play against Botswana again. No."



Next task ⏭️ Botswana 🇧🇼

Mpote hit back, saying: "Botswana are known to be peaceful people, whether [Broos] rubbishes us or does whatever, let him talk." Bafana stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli then made the pap dik aan, saying his span is "superior".

Desperate for a first win, Ramoreboli says he is not changing his planne as he looks to leapfrog Mpote’s manne – with Botswana on three points, SA level with Namibia on one point and eSwatini bottom with none. He explains: “I’m still expecting the same the approach from Botswana... “When you play against people who tactically superior, technically superior, the best way for you to play is to have numbers in defence and block.