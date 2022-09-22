Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos is hoping to strike it lucky with his new-look attack after a bad start to his week in the South African camp. With Sierra Leone lying in wait in the FNB Stadium international friendly this Saturday and another clash with neighbours Botswana four days later, Broos’s squad has been hit by injuries, while an administration gemors saw them miss a training session on Monday. Apparently, their administrators failed to book the Dobsonville Stadium.

POSITIVE: Hugo Broos But Broos and his team got cracking on Tuesday, having added centreback Siyanda Xulu and striker Ashley du Preez to the squad due to injuries to Thibang Phete and Lyle Foster respectively. Du Preez comes in to boost Bafana’s options up front, where Broos is also without squad regulars Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay. ANOTHER INJURY: Terrence Mashego And with current hitmen Du Preez, Khanyisa Mayo, Zakhele Lepasa and Pule Mmodi all yet to score on the international stage, Broos hopes their hunger will give Bafana a killer edge.