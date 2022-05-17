Cape football sensations Ashley du Preez and Khanyisa Mayo are in line for Bafana Bafana debuts ahead of next month’s Afcon qualifiers. Stellenbosch spoedraat Du Preez and Cape Town City youngster Mayo are part of a seven-strong contingent from the Mother City in coach Hugo Broos’s 37-man preliminary squad named on Monday.

They face Morocco in Rabat on June and Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium four days later, with final squad being announced ‘’in due course’’. Preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for 2023 Afcon qualifiers https://t.co/VD7dfB4Sw5 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 16, 2022 Du Preez, 24, boasts nine PSL goals this season, including a double against Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday. He is joined by Stellies teammates, rightback Athenkosi Mcaba.