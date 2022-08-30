SA’s kanse of making the tournament in Algeria took a helse blow on Sunday night after a 2-0 defeat to Angola in their second-round first leg.

Bafana Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele moaned that he is scraping the barrel in his quest to qualify South Africa for the 2023 African Nations Championship (Chan).

And head coach Hugo Broos’ assistant says the players he has at his disposal aren’t even getting game time at their clubs.

With Bafana needing to win by three clear goals next Sunday, Mhkalele reckons it will be a moeilike job for the likes of Stellenbosch striker Judas Moseamedi and Richards Bay winger Luvuyo Memela, who he says aren’t getting enough PSL minutes.

He says: “The majority of these players, they are not getting game time at their clubs and you could see that the legs weren’t there.