Australia tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to appear in court over an allegation of assault, his barrister told the Canberra Times newspaper on Tuesday.
Kyrgios, who beat Cristian Garin (6-4, 6-3, 7-6 to make the final four at Wimbledon on Wednesday, continued his march in an already-controversial tournament where he spat at a fan, was labelled “evil” and a “bully” by Stefanos Tsitsipas and also wiped his gat with the dress code at the tournament.
The latest news just adds to the controversy surround the 27-year-old, one of the most polarising figures in tennis, prepared.
After his practice today I asked Nick Kyrgios about allegations in Australia, where he’s been summonsed to court next month to face a charge of common assault, following an alleged incident in Dec ‘21. His barrister told the Canberra Times he takes the allegation “very seriously” pic.twitter.com/6E8fj25rHk— Laura Scott (@LauraScott__) July 5, 2022
Police in the Australian Capital Territory, where Canberra is located, released a statement without identifying the player.
The statement reads: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”
Barrister Jason Moffett tells the Canberra Times: “It’s in the context of a domestic relationship.
“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.”
BREAKING NEWS: Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been charged with common assault in Australia. pic.twitter.com/OVlZpCpNya— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 5, 2022