Australia tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to appear in court over an allegation of assault, his barrister told the Canberra Times newspaper on Tuesday.

Kyrgios, who beat Cristian Garin (6-4, 6-3, 7-6 to make the final four at Wimbledon on Wednesday, continued his march in an already-controversial tournament where he spat at a fan, was labelled “evil” and a “bully” by Stefanos Tsitsipas and also wiped his gat with the dress code at the tournament.