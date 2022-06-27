The Junior Boks set the tempo for what was a breathtaking contest with a try inside three minutes as Sacha Mngomezulu’s inch-perfect cross-kick fell perfectly for Suleiman Hartzenberg.

Junior Springbok head coach Bafana Nhleko feels there is a lot of room for improvement and far more to come from his side after their Six Nations U20 Summer Series win against England.

A further four scores followed as Nhleko’s side triumphed 30-22, in what was their first international fixture for nearly 12 months.

🗣️ "There’s a couple things we need to sharpen up on" - Bafana Nhleko looks ahead at the Ireland game

🔗 More here: https://t.co/QIJZB7kokr#BuildingBoks #U20SummerSeries pic.twitter.com/183cJ3KO91 — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 26, 2022

And the coach says: “First game for some of our boys, so we’re quite happy with the win.

“You could see it was our first game and you could also see it was England’s first game. We were a bit rusty in many ways and the important thing was just to get through the game and we are quite happy with the win in itself.