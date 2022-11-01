South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis confirmed his undoubted talent with a record-breaking 162 for the Titans against the Knights in CSA T20 Challenge action on Monday. The 19-year-old clubbed the joint-third highest total in T20 cricket off just 57 balls, eclipsing the South African record of 140 held by Pieter Malan and Quinton de Kock.

With 13 fours and the same number of maximums, the knock was the biggest in SA T20 domestic cricket and after bringing up his ton off just 35 balls, it was the fastest too – beating Loots Bosman’s 41-ball sprint. He eventually got out to Gerald Coetzee, as the Titans scored a mammoth 271 to win the match by 42 runs. Of his knock, Brevis says: “I always look to get boundaries, if I get a good ball I respect it. But I go out to be positive.

“To be fearless and aggressive, you have to be in a very strong position and if the ball is there, you take it on. “But if it’s a good ball, you just play straight and if it’s back of a length, you just wait for it.” Nicknamed Baby AB after AB de Villiers, he says of the Proteas legend’s influence on his batting style: “That [my AB-like backlift] is definitely something that came naturally to me...