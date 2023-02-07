Things are falling apart for Pep Guardiola and Premier League champions Manchester City both on and off the field. With rumours of infighting at the club skaars koud on Monday, they were hit with a groot bomb when Premier League bosses referred City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group.

The league alleges City to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, "in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs." League rules state that charges such as those faced by City could, if proved, result in a club being expelled from the Premier League in the worst-case scenario. Offending clubs may alternately be deducted points, fined, or reprimanded.

Of the charges, City released a statement saying: "The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position." While trying to slaan uit vure off the field, it is believed that Guardiola is doing the same on the pitch. After losing to Spurs 1-0 on Sunday to stay five points behind leaders Arsenal and having played one game more, reports were doing the rounds that a number of City stars are unhappy at the club.