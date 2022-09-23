New Bafana Bafana call-up Ashley du Preez is desperate to make his mark if he gets his kans to make international debut in 3pm FNB Stadium friendly against Sierra Leone on Saturday. And a debut goal wouldn’t be a dream too wild for the speedy striker from Stellenbosch.

Dreams have been coming true at a rapid pace for 25-year-old - from leaving his hometown club for the glamour of Kaizer Chiefs to his late Bafana call-up. NEEDS A VICTORY: Hugo Broos Getting the call from coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday after Lyle Foster was ruled out of both Saturday’s clash and Tuesday’s match against Botswana due to injury, Du Preez is confident he can take it all in his stride. https://t.co/KiXtWCbA02 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 22, 2022 He says: “I wanted this opportunity and it’s here now so I will grab it with both hands.

“I think every player wants to make their mark and show everyone what they are capable of doing. “I want to express my talent for Bafana Bafana. “I want to show the world what Ashley du Preez is capable of.”