New Bafana Bafana call-up Ashley du Preez is desperate to make his mark if he gets his kans to make international debut in 3pm FNB Stadium friendly against Sierra Leone on Saturday.
And a debut goal wouldn’t be a dream too wild for the speedy striker from Stellenbosch.
Dreams have been coming true at a rapid pace for 25-year-old - from leaving his hometown club for the glamour of Kaizer Chiefs to his late Bafana call-up.
Getting the call from coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday after Lyle Foster was ruled out of both Saturday’s clash and Tuesday’s match against Botswana due to injury, Du Preez is confident he can take it all in his stride.
September 22, 2022
He says: “I wanted this opportunity and it’s here now so I will grab it with both hands.
“I think every player wants to make their mark and show everyone what they are capable of doing.
“I want to express my talent for Bafana Bafana.
“I want to show the world what Ashley du Preez is capable of.”
Coach Broos will be hoping for goals from his new addition, with his strikers Khanyisa Mayo, Zakhele Lepasa and Pule Mmodi all without an international goal.
After defeats to Ghana, France and Morocco in their last four games, Broos wants his team to find some belief with their last win coming in November 2021 courtesy of a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.
The Belgian says: “It is often in losses against great teams where the most valuable lessons are learned, but then again you can’t always be learning the lessons and not winning. “Everyone loves a winning team and we’re a great team and we want to win.”