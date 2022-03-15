Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urged his manne to find a new level if they want to beat Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are on a five-game winning run and are back in the Premier League top four after brushing Leicester aside 2-0, thanks to Thomas Partey’s header and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty, on Sunday.

But with the title-chasing Reds coming to the Emirates on Wednesday, Arteta warns they have to dig deep to get a result and fight to bring Champions League football back to the club.

He says of the Liverpool clash: “We have to take the game into a new standard to have a chance to beat them, and we know that.

“We are going to start to prepare how we can beat them, and how we are going to start believing that we can beat them, which is crucial to be able to beat them.”

The former skipper adds of the Champions League: “We have to be there, we should be there.

“Our history obliges [us] to be there but we are not there yet and there are still a lot of games to play.”

