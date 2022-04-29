Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says his team lives for the big games, ahead of Sunday’s top-four Premier League battle at West Ham.

In fourth place, after downing sixth-placed Manchester United 3-1 in their last Prem outing, the Gunners are just two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Having played in the Europa League semifinals against Eintracht Frankfurt last night, West Ham are also a buiteperd for a top four spot.

Currently in seventh place on 52 points – with Arsenal on 60 – Gunners boss Arteta is not writing off their London rivals.

Asked whether it’s now just a race between them and Spurs, Arteta says: “This changes so quickly, but my belief is that we’re going to give it a real go.”

With Spurs lying in wait on May 12, Arteta adds: “This is why we are here, to play big matches that can define big moments.”

WEEKEND’S OTHER

PREM FIXTURES

Saturday: Newcastle v Liverpool (1.30pm), Villa v Norwich, Watford v Burnley, Southampton v C. Palace, Wolves v Brighton (all 4pm), Leeds v Man City (6.30pm). Sunday: Spurs v Leicester, Everton v Chelsea (both 3pm)

