Premier League leaders Arsenal say they will not get carried away by dreaming of a first title since 2003/04. The Gunners are flying high with eight wins from their opening nine games and lead Manchester City by one point – 24 to 23 – after roughly a quarter of the season gone.

But following their impressive 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, boss Mikel Arteta cooled the title talk. He says: “At the moment, we enjoy where we are, and play with the courage and the belief that we played in the second half and go step by step. “We’re happy where we are and let’s try to continue to be there.