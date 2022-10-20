Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been boosted by the fitness of in-form attacker Gabriel Martinelli ahead of Thursday night’s crucial Europa League clash against Dutch giants PSV at 7pm. Back in N5 tomorrow 🏡 pic.twitter.com/lcuIEAimZN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 19, 2022 According to reports, Brazilian winger Martinelli was absent from Tuesday’s training due to illness, but will be ready to join the squad.

Arteta, though, is stressing about the fitness of new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is suffering from a calf injury and hasn’t played since the Premier League win over Tottenham earlier this month. The Group A clash will go a long way to deciding who will top the pool and avoid the last-32 playoff round against Champions League dropouts. The Gunners currently sit top of the table with a perfect record after three games, leading their visitors by two points in this rescheduled match, postponed following the Queen’s death last month.