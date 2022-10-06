One of the club’s youngsters, 15-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, became the youngest player in Premier League history when he took the field against Brentford last month.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will be looking to unleash more young guns when they host Europa League Group A leaders Bodo/Glimt at 9pm on Thursday night.

Also looking to crack the nod is Brazilian Marquinhos, 19, who scored on his debut against FC Zurich in their Group A opener and playmaker Matt Smith, 22.

With his team in pole position in the Premier League and facing Liverpool this weekend, Arteta says: “For sure we're gonna need everybody. The schedule is hectic and demanding and we need to think very carefully about how we’re going to use and load the players.”

Bodo/Glimt currently top the group with four points from two matches, with Arsenal, who have played only one game in second on three, and PSV (one point) and Zurich (0) in third and fourth respectively.