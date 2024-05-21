Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must embrace the future without him, after he managed his final Reds game against Wolves on Sunday. The beloved now-former Reds boss Klopp flashed his huge smile throughout a long address to fans after they beat Wolves 2-0 in what was an emotional goodbye to the club he managed since 2015.

Such is his character that he even led the crowd in a song for incoming Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has enormous shoes to fill. The 56-year-old Klopp says: “Change is good. “And you never know exactly what to expect, but if you go with the right attitude into that, then everything will be fine. New man in charge: Arne Slot. Picture: PA Wire “What I want you to sing, I have an idea: ‘Arne Slot! Na, na, na, na, na!’

The crowd sang along. One of Klopp’s players Trent Alexander-Arnold had tears rolling down his cheeks while the team stood arm-in-arm and the fans serenaded them with “You'll Never Walk Alone”. Of Klopp he says: “I’ve never seen or experienced someone who can inspire or motivate with a click of his fingers. If he told me today it was snowing outside, I’d believe him - that’s probably the best way of putting it.”

Thank you, Gaffer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggB5vt535s — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 19, 2024 Slot, meanwhile, had a farewell of his own at Dutch club Feyenoord. As they beat Excelsior 4-0, supporters chanted Slot’s name for most of the match in a poignant farewell as Feyenoord finished second to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league standings. The 45-year-old Slot had steered Feyenoord to only a second championship in 23 years when they won the title at the end of the 2022-23 season.