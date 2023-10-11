Matera, 30, suffered a hamstring tear in their 39-27 win over Japan at the weekend and could well miss the rest of the tournament - should Los Pumas get to the final four.

Assistant coach Juan Martín Fernandez Lobbe says of the injury: “He’s currently ruled out for Saturday’s game. The rest of the players are okay, with the typical bruises of a match that was played like a final. So today, there are 32 players ready for Saturday’s game.

Wary: Coach Lobbe.Picture credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga

Of the match against Wales, he adds: “All games are now finals. It’s a game of pressure, we’ll have to do all simple things well. Wales is going to come to try and do their thing, exert that pressure onto us. They are very identified with Warren Gatland’s philosophy of putting pressure to the opposition and being a combative team.”

