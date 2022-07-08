Paarl’s former UWC flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse admits he is nervous ahead of Saturday’s Springbok debut against Wales in Bloemfontein at 5.05pm. One of six uncapped players in the matchday squad after coach Jacques Nienaber made 19 changes to his match 23 that beat Wales 32-29 in the first of three Tests at Loftus Versfeld last week, the 26-year-old Arendse says he never expected his rise to the national team to come so fast.

After meeting then-UWC Chester Williams in 2016, Arendse went on to play for uDubs in the Varsity Cup. DATE AT EIGHT: In-form Evan Roos From there, he was called up to the national Sevens team in 2019, before joining the Bulls in 2020 to play XVs rugby. Of making his international XVs debut on Saturday, Arendse says: “I never thought it would come so quickly, I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

One of two run-on debutants - the other being No.8 Evan Roos - Arendse adds: “I was nervous when I heard I was going to start, I’m still nervous - but I’m going to take it as it comes.” With Wales looking to level the three-match series ahead of next week’s decider in Cape Town, the Springboks, led by Handre Pollard, will be out to prove that they are not a “B” team and that they can hold their own at international level. Wales, meanwhile, have made just one change to their starting XV for the second Test, with Alex Cuthbert replacing Josh Adams on the wing.

6️⃣ uncapped players and a new captain for the second clash against @WelshRugbyUnion

🗣️ "Everyone knows they will be in for a proper Test on Saturday" - Jacques Nienaber

👉 Team announcement: https://t.co/10lditiUya#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/j5qUfC26Ip — Springboks (@Springboks) July 5, 2022 Springboks: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Thomas du Toit. Replacement: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse. Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas.